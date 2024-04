Isbel went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a double in Sunday's 11-0 win over the Twins.

Isbel had started the season quietly prior to his big Sunday. He was one of five Royals to slug a homer in the contest. He's started all three games in center field to begin the season, though he's also hit at the bottom of the batting order. The Royals have yet to face a left-handed starter, so it's still unclear if Isbel will be a full-time starter or just a platoon player.