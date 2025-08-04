Isbel went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a run scored in Sunday's 7-4 victory over the Blue Jays.

Isabel jumpstarted a five-run 10th inning with an RBI double that gave the Royals a lead they would not relinquish. Known more for his defense, the light-hitting center fielder is off to a strong start in August, recording two hits in each of the first three games of the month. While his glove remains his primary asset, Isabel finding his swing would add much-needed depth to the Kansas City lineup.