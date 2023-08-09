Isbel went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Red Sox.

The outfielder was productive in a variety of ways Tuesday, as he also had a sacrifice fly. He's off to an inauspicious start in August, however, going 4-for-23 (.174) over seven games this month. Regardless he continues to see regular playing time in center field. Isbel is slashing .223/.252/.376 with five steals, four home runs, 18 RBI and 25 runs scored over 58 contests this season.