Royals' Kyle Isbel: Nearing rehab stint

Isbel (foot) participated in a full team workout Friday and could begin a rehab assignment next week, per MLB.com.

Isbel has been shelved since June 10 with a Grade 3 tear of a portion of his left plantar fascia. He had been aiming to begin a rehab assignment before the All-Star break, but soreness prevented those plans from materializing. The 29-year-old's participation in Friday's workout is a positive step, though how he feels afterward and whether he's able to avoid soreness will determine how soon he'll begin a minor-league rehab assignment and ultimately return to the active roster. In Isbel's absence, Lane Thomas has handled center-field duties.