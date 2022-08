Isbel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.

The lefty-hitting Isbel is on the bench against a right-hander (Michael Kopech) after going 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored while starting in the final two games of the Royals' weekend series in Tampa Bay. Though the 49-74 Royals are in evaluation mode as the season winds down, Isbel still looks to be stuck in a part-time role while MJ Melendez, Michael Taylor and Hunter Dozier profile as the team's primary outfielders.