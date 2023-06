Isbel is not in the starting lineup against the Guardians on Wednesday, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Isbel went 0-for-3 after being activated off the 10-day injured list Tuesday after missing seven weeks because of a Grade 2 left hamstring strain. The outfielder will get a day of rest with Drew Waters lined up in center field and Samad Taylor getting the start in left.