Isbel went 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's Cactus League win over the White Sox.

Isbel reached base in both of his at-bats, first via a bunt single in the third inning and then with a 103.8 mph double to lead off the bottom of the fifth frame. Sunday marked the 29-year-old's second two-hit performance of the spring, bringing his Cactus League totals to .231/.355/.269 with a double and two RBI across 11 appearances. Coming off a 2025 season in which he hit .255/.301/.353 with four homers, 33 RBI and 42 runs scored, Isbel will face competition from the likes of Isaac Collins (side), Lane Thomas and Starling Marte for playing time in the outfield. However, Isbel's stellar glove in center field bodes well for him seeing consistent playing time in 2026.