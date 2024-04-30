Isbel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI single in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays.

Isbel's bat has started to come around -- he's gone 7-for-21 (.333) with four extra-base hits over his last seven games. The outfielder has held onto a strong-side platoon role in center field this season. He's slashing .225/.262/.388 with three homers, three stolen bases, eight RBI, 10 runs scored, two doubles and a triple over 85 plate appearances. Isbel still most frequently bats at the bottom of the Royals' lineup when he's playing.