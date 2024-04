Isbel went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Orioles.

Isbel has seen steady time in center field, starting five of the first six games this season, though he's routinely hit at the bottom of the order. The outfielder's steal Wednesday was his first of the season. He's hitting .278 with one home run, one RBI and one double over 18 plate appearances. Isbel offers only modest speed -- he had 18 steals over 225 major-league contests over the previous three seasons.