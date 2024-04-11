Isbel went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 11-2 win over the Astros.

Isbel is just 4-for-20 (.200) over his last seven games, but he has three steals in that span. The 27-year-old continues to see a strong-side platoon role in center field, sharing the position with utility man Garrett Hampson. Isbel has a .235/.257/.353 slash line with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored over 36 plate appearances this season, so it's unlikely he'll hit higher than the bottom third of the order.