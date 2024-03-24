Isbel is positioned to begin the season as the Royals' starting center fielder after Drew Waters was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Friday, which was reported by Anne Rogers of MLB.com.

Isbel was the favorite for the job early in camp, and he had a strong showing during spring training with a .344/.417/.500 slash line in 36 plate appearances. The 27-year-old played in 91 contests last year but struggled to a .662 OPS, and his hold on the job could wane quickly this season if he repeats that performance.