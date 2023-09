Isbel is not in Saturday's lineup against the Red Sox.

Isbel will head to the bench despite having the platoon advantage (against Tanner Houck) for the second time in the last three games against right-handed pitchers after starting regularly against righties prior to Aug. 29. The righty-hitting Nelson Velazquez has been getting more starts in the outfield recently while the Royals cycle players through the designated hitter slot.