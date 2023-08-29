Isbel is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

The 26-year-old will usually sit against left-handed pitchers, but he'll take a seat Tuesday despite Pittsburgh's opener (Colin Selby) and expected bulk pitcher (Luis Ortiz) both being right-handed. It is Isbel's second absence in Kansas City's past nine games, and he's gone 5-for-21 with a home run and five RBI during that span. Drew Waters will man center field while Dairon Blanco and Nelson Velazquez start in the corner outfield.