Isbel will start in center field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Isbel will stick in the lineup for the third straight time the Royals have faced a right-handed pitcher, this time filling in for a resting Michael Taylor in center field. In Tuesday's 8-3 loss, Isbel drew the start in right field over Edward Olivares and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run. Right field looks like Isbel's most realistic path to steady playing time, and he could end up handling the large side of a platoon with the the righty-hitting Olivares. Manager Mike Matheny has yet to reveal his plans for the two outfielders since Olivares returned from the injured list last week.