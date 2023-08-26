Isbel went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three total RBI in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Mariners.

Isbel was productive from the bottom of the order with an RBI single in the second inning and a two-run blast in the seventh. This was his fifth multi-hit effort in August, and he's now batting .290 (18-for-62) with 11 RBI over 20 contests this month. The outfielder is at a .246/.277/.394 slash line with five homers, 27 RBI, 32 runs scored and six stolen bases through 71 contests while maintaining a regular role in center field.