Isbel went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Rays.

Isbel notched just his third stolen base of the year and recorded his first base knock since the team returned from the All-Star break. The Royals don't really have anyone challenging Isbel for playing time with Edward Olivares (oblique) on the shelf and he should remain a regular in the lineup against righties despite a dreary .203/.248/.338 slash line over 141 plate appearances this season.