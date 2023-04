Isbel went 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Isbel doubled his first time up and then roped a triple to right field in the eighth and wound up scoring on a wild pitch to put the Royals up 5-2. It was just his second multi-hit effort of the year and raised his slash line to .209/.243/.328 with no homers, six RBI, six runs scored and a 2:14 BB:K over 70 plate appearances.