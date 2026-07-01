Royals' Kyle Isbel: Targeting rehab stint before ASB

Isbel (foot) will continue his rehab in Arizona to begin July with the hope of embarking on a rehab assignment before the All-Star break, MLB.com reports.

Isbel was diagnosed with a Grade 3 tear of a portion of his left plantar fascia after being placed on the injured list June 10. The center fielder is now targeting a rehab assignment before the All-Star break after beginning to swing June 17, which would represent a relatively quick return to game action given the severity of his injury. Before being sidelined, Isbel slashed .244/.298/.354 with three homers, 11 RBI, 16 runs and five stolen bases across 56 appearances.