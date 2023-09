Isbel went 3-for-4 with one double, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Yankees.

Isbel was the ninth of 10 consecutive Kansas City batters to reach base to begin the game, belting a bases-loaded double that drove in two runs. The three hits mark just the second time this season Isbel has recorded more than two hits in a game. He enters the final two games of the season slashing .240/.282/.366 with five homers, 34 RBI, 45 runs and seven steals in 91 games and 292 at-bats.