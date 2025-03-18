Isbel went 2-for-3 in Monday's spring training win over Arizona. He's hitting .265 (9-for-34) with a .686 OPS this spring.

Isbel will return as Kansas City's starting center fielder but likely needs to improve at the plate to keep from losing playing time. He hit just .240 last season with a .662 OPS, but his elite glove kept him in the lineup. Isbel has ranked in at least the 95th percentile in Outs Above Average each of the last three seasons. He'll also sit against most left-handed pitching as he hit just .161 with a .450 OPS against lefties last season. The Royals have experimented with Maikel Garcia in center field this spring, so Kansas City could look at other options if he struggles at the plate.