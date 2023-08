Beaty will start at first base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Mariners.

The lefty-hitting Beaty may continue to sit regularly versus left-handed pitching, but the Royals appear to be giving him a look in an everyday role at first base or designated hitter against righties. He'll start for the fourth game in a row after going 3-for-8 with a walk and two runs over the previous three contests.