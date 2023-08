Beaty will start at first base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Beaty will be rewarded with his fourth start in five games after recording a pair of base hits and scoring a run in Tuesday's 10-8 loss. With Nick Pratto (groin) still stuck on the injured list and with Edward Olivares having recently been optioned to Triple-A Omaha, the lefty-hitting Beaty could be in store for steady playing time versus right-handed pitching.