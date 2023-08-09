Beaty is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Beaty had started each of the last three games at first base and went 3-for-13 with two doubles, two runs and one RBI in those contests, but his opportunities will likely become more limited moving forward after Salvador Perez (hand) returned from a one-game absence Tuesday. Perez is expected to see consistent playing time at first base for the foreseeable future to open up starts behind the plate for the hot-hitting Freddy Fermin.