Massey (ankle) is starting at second base and batting seventh in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Guardians.

The 24-year-old suffered the ankle injury when he was hit by a pitch Wednesday, but he'll return to the lineup Sunday after taking a few days off. Massey is expected to begin 2023 as Kansas City's primary second baseman, though he may need to improve upon the .683 OPS he posted last season to retain the job for long.