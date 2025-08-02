Royals' Michael Massey: Battling back issues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Massey (wrist) was pulled off his rehab assignment due to a back injury, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Massey has already dealt with ankle and wrist problems this season, and his latest back issue will further delay his return from the injured list. He doesn't have a clear return timeline at the moment, but that may change once the Royals get a chance to evaluate him further.
