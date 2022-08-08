Massey went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 13-5 win over the Red Sox.

The bottom third of the Royals' lineup combined to go 6-for-9 with nine runs scored and two walks. Massey's biggest contribution was a two-run single to spark the Royals' six-run rally in the eighth inning that turned the game into a laugher. The double was his first extra-base hit in the majors, and he's slashing .348/.375/.391 with a stolen base through his first 24 plate appearances.