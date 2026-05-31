Royals' Michael Massey: Blasts fourth homer in loss

Massey went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Massey did his part as the Royals attempted to mount a comeback, drilling a two-run homer in the eighth inning, though no further scoring followed as the club was ultimately swept in the weekend series. The 28-year-old has received regular opportunities at the keystone against right-handed pitching since Jonathan India (shoulder) was lost for the season, but he has struggled to make a consistent impact. Across 120 plate appearances in 2026, Massey is hitting .234 with a .684 OPS, four homers, 15 RBI, 13 runs and a stolen base.