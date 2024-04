Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Monday that Massey (back) is on track to go on a rehab assignment this week, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Massey was placed on the team's 10-day IL on Thursday after experiencing lower-back tightness at the tail end of spring training. The 26-year-old infielder has been playing in sim games in Arizona, and he appears to be progressing well enough to ramp up his activity to a rehab assignment later this week.