Massey is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Massey is 2-for-23 with two RBI, a stolen base and 11 strikeouts over his past eight games and will head to the bench Sunday. Drew Waters will enter the lineup in Massey's place as the Royals shuffle their infield alignment, resulting in Nicky Lopez shifting to second base.