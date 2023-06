Massey went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles Monday in the Royals' 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Reds.

Massey put an end to a nine-game stretch in which he failed to produce an extra-base hit while going 3-for-29 overall. Though Massey has seen his OPS drop 87 points from 2022 (.683 to .596), the 25-year-old still looks to be fairly secure in a near-everyday role either at second base or designated hitter.