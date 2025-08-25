Massey (wrist/ankle/back) has slashed .245/.310/.415 with two home runs, three doubles and a 4:14 BB:K in 12 games since beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Aug. 9.

Initially placed on the 10-day injured list June 10 due to a left ankle sprain, Massey then sustained a hairline fracture to his right wrist while rehabbing with Omaha in late June. He started up a new rehab assignment after the All-Star break, only to be shut down again when he developed back tightness. Now in the midst of his third rehab assignment, Massey is looking healthy and turned in a productive weekend with Omaha, going 4-for-14 with a pair of home runs and a double from Friday through Sunday. He's been rotating between second base and left field during his time in the minors and could contend for playing time at either position with the Royals once he's activated from the IL.