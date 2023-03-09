Massey left Wednesday's spring training game against the White Sox after fouling a ball off his foot, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Massey appeared to be in a great deal of pain, but luckily, he was able to limp off the field on his own. Currently projected to be the Royals' primary second baseman, the team will take a look at his foot and give an update on his status, which should provide an idea of whether Massey will be able to start on Opening Day.