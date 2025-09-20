Massey went 4-for-5 with a homer, a double, a walk, three RBI and an additional run scored in Friday's 20-1 victory over the Blue Jays.

Massey set a new career best by tallying four hits in this contest while driving home four for the fourth time. His performance was highlighted by a 393-foot, two-run blast off Toronto starter Max Scherzer in the opening frame. Massey, who is currently fills a bench role in Kansas City, is now slashing .231/.257/.300 with three homers, 19 RBI and 16 runs scored across 262 total plate appearances.