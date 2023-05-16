Massey is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres.
Massey has been excellent in May with a slash of .343/.455/.571 in 35 at-bats, but he'll get a night off against Seth Lugo and San Diego on Tuesday. Matt Duffy will start at second base and hit seventh.
