Massey went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-5 win over the Phillies.

Massey's long ball sparked a sixth-inning rally for the Royals. The second baseman is hitting .213 over 18 games since the All-Star break, but he's swatted five homers and three doubles among 13 hits in that span. For the season, he's at a .218/.276/.364 slash line with nine homers, five steals, 33 RBI and 23 runs scored through 83 contests. He hit third Friday, just the third time all year he's been in the top third of the order.