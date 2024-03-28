The Royals placed Massey (back) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Massey experienced lower-back tightness a little over a week ago and hadn't played in any Cactus League games since March 16, so his move to the IL to begin the season was fully expected. Per MLB.com, Massey has been limited to playing light catch since the injury cropped up, but the Royals still aren't anticipating him stay on the IL to be a lengthy one. He'll remain behind at the Royals' spring facility in Arizona to continue ramping back up and will first be eligible for activation April 4, though it may be a stretch for him to make it back by that date.