Massey went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Tuesday's win over Boston.

Massey put the finishing touches on Tuesday's victory, bending a two-run homer around Pesky's Pole in Boston to extend the lead to 9-2 in the seventh. Despite hitting just .230 in 22 second-half games, the 25-year-old infielder has launched six home runs with 15 RBI, 10 runs scored and two steals across 80 plate appearances during that span.