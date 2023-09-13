Massey went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run, a hit-by-pitch and two total runs scored in an 11-10 win over the White Sox in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Massey was on the bench for the matinee game before handling the keystone in the nightcap. The second baseman has had mixed results in September, hitting .235 with two homers and six RBI while also posting a 2:11 BB:K over nine contests this month. Overall, he's at a .221/.268/.365 slash line, 12 homers, six stolen bases, 49 RBI and 37 runs scored through 115 games. Top prospect Nick Loftin has started to infringe on Massey's starting role at second base, though Loftin's versatility also allows him to pick up time at other positions.