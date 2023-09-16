Massey went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 win over the Astros.

Massey has gone 4-for-13 with three homers and six RBI over his last three games. His blast Friday provided an insurance run in the eighth inning. The late power surge has him up to 14 long balls on the year to go with a .224/.270/.380 slash line, 52 RBI, 39 runs scored and six stolen bases through 117 contests. While he had started to lose time to Nick Loftin, Massey's improved hitting has helped him stay in the lineup more regularly.