Massey went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and one run scored in Thursday's loss against the Tigers.

Massey jumped on a hanging sinker from Sawyer Gipson-Long in the top of the third and sent it into the stands in right field, putting the Royals up 3-0. He later added a single but was left stranded, giving him his sixth multi-hit game this month. The second baseman is now up to 15 home runs on the season, with five of them coming in September.