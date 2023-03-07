Massey has gone 5-for-18 with two home runs, four RBI and four runs scored through six Cactus League games.

Massey hit just .243 with a .683 OPS, four home runs, 17 RBI and three stolen bases in 52 contests as a rookie last season. His solid spring, both in making contact and showing some power, gives him an edge to start at second base over Nicky Lopez, who is hitless through six at-bats in the spring. Massey totaled 20 homers and 16 steals over three levels of baseball last year, so he could have some all-around appeal in fantasy if he can hit well.