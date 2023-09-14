Massey went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the White Sox.

Massey has homered three times over his last six games, driving in seven runs in that span. The second baseman has also collected just one other hit over that stretch while striking out eight times. He's up to 13 long balls, 51 RBI, 38 runs scored, six stolen bases and a .222/.268/.371 slash line through 116 contests this season. With the Royals in prospect evaluation mode, he may not see a full-time role for the remainder of the season, as Nick Loftin has also seen time at the keystone.