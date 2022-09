Massey went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs during Sunday's 13-12 win over the Royals.

Although the Mariners and Royals combined to score 25 runs during Sunday's matchup, Massey had the only home run of the game with his two-run blast in the bottom of the sixth inning. Although the 24-year-old's performance Sunday was encouraging, he's struggled at the plate recently, going just 1-for-16 with seven strikeouts over his four games leading up to Sunday's win.