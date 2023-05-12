Massey went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.
Massey opened the scoring with a solo shot to right field. It was his second consecutive game with a long ball after he failed to go deep in his first 30 contests this season. Massey showed some pop with 21 homers in High-A ball in 2021 and 20 between the minors and majors last year, but he's largely struggled this season with a .225/.274/.314 slash line and a 33.6 percent strikeout rate.
More News
-
Royals' Michael Massey: Hits first homer of 2023•
-
Royals' Michael Massey: Posts steal Saturday•
-
Royals' Michael Massey: Sitting Sunday against Twins•
-
Royals' Michael Massey: Two more hits Tuesday•
-
Royals' Michael Massey: Two hits, steal in loss•
-
Royals' Michael Massey: Riding pine again Monday•