Massey is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Massey has now started in just two of the Royals' last five matchups with right-handed pitching and finds himself as the odd man out of the lineup while the Royals give Bobby Witt a day out of the infield and deploy him at designated hitter. Over his last 10 games, Massey is slashing just .154/.185/.154, bringing his OPS down to .479 for the season.