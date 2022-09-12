Massey went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Tigers.

Massey provided the Royals' last run of the game with his fourth-inning blast. The second baseman has shown pretty well through his first 36 major-league games with 10 of his 28 hits going for extra bases (two homers, one triple, seven doubles). Entering Sunday, he had gone just 1-for-16 over his last five games. He's slashing .252/.339/.387 with three stolen bases, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored through 128 plate appearances.