Massey went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Twins.

Massey has found ways to be production lately, going 9-for-31 (.290) with four home runs, seven RBI and two stolen bases over his last eight games. He has four multi-hit efforts in that span, which has raised his batting average to .217 on the year. The second baseman has played steadily despite a lackluster .625 OPS, and with Nicky Lopez traded to Atlanta, Massey's role should be further solidified over the remaining two months of the campaign. Samad Taylor and Matt Duffy are Massey's biggest competitors for playing time at the keystone.