Massey went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Nationals.
Massey appears to be in a strong-side platoon role now, losing starts against left-handed pitchers to Matt Duffy at the keystone. Saturday was Massey's fourth multi-hit effort in May, and he's hitting .295 for the month. It's a solid turnaround for the second baseman, but he still has an uninspiring .223/.275/.317 slash line with three home runs, three steals, 14 RBI and 14 runs scored through 153 plate appearances. In addition to Duffy, Nicky Lopez could also see starts at second base, which could lead to Massey serving as the designated hitter more often now that Hunter Dozier has been released.