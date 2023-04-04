site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Michael Massey: Not in lineup Tuesday
Massey is absent from the Royals' lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Blue Jays.
Nicky Lopez will cover second base while Massey takes a seat versus southpaw Yusei Kikuchi. It's the second off day this season for Massey, who was also on the bench over the weekend against a righty.
