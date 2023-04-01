site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Michael Massey: Not in Saturday's lineup
Massey will be on the bench Saturday against the Twins.
Massey bat sixth and played second base in the season opener but finished the day 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. Nicky Lopez will take over at the keystone in the second game of the year.
